Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Price Down 5.3% Following Weak Earnings

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $33.33 and last traded at $33.44. Approximately 48,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,390,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.33.

The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52).

CPNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

In related news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lydia Jett acquired 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $10,857,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $21,150,000.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16.

About Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

