Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.21

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.21 and last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 22241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.22.

COUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coursera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $148,011,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $8,933,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $3,375,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $1,301,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $946,000.

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

