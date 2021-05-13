Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.680-2.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.49. 24,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,117. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $38.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUZ. Truist cut Cousins Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.63.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

