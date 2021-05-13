Covesting (COV) Price Tops $0.70 on Exchanges

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. One Covesting coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001405 BTC on exchanges. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $12.53 million and $1.04 million worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00087742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00020428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.63 or 0.01060887 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00067864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00111613 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00060492 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting (COV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Covesting Coin Trading

