Craig Hallum Increases PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target to $50.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ PLBY traded up $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $44.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,557. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.33. PLBY Group has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,541,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at about $620,000.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

