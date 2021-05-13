Craig Hallum Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $90.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LITE. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.94.

LITE opened at $68.24 on Thursday. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 71.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1,063.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

