Cream Trading 12.2% Lower This Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Cream has a market cap of $33,557.61 and approximately $19.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cream has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,641.50 or 0.99864863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00047202 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $767.14 or 0.01543262 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.57 or 0.00719334 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.46 or 0.00397237 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.31 or 0.00219892 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006073 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

