Cred (LBA) Price Down 15% This Week

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last week, Cred has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Cred coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cred has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $996,480.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00085482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $516.01 or 0.01037127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00066736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00110275 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00059315 BTC.

Cred (CRYPTO:LBA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

