Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€51.00” Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s current price.

ALO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.44 ($59.35).

EPA:ALO opened at €43.38 ($51.04) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.96. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a one year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

