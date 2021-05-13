Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SZLMY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC cut shares of Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Life presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Swiss Life stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $24.18. 1,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. Swiss Life has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $26.58.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

