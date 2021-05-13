Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to $7.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $7.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 99.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.18.

NYSE:CPG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,802,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.89. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $343.63 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

