Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Set at C$5.75 by Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has been assigned a C$5.75 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.02.

Shares of TSE CPG traded down C$0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,083,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,710. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.84. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.41 and a 52 week high of C$5.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$447.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

