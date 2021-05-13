Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.75% from the company’s previous close.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.82.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 3.75. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

