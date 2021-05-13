CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,204.20

CRH plc (LON:CRH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,204.20 ($41.86) and traded as high as GBX 3,557 ($46.47). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,544 ($46.30), with a volume of 1,406,716 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,775 ($49.32) price target on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get CRH alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. The firm has a market cap of £27.81 billion and a PE ratio of 34.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,444.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,204.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.22. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.90%.

About CRH (LON:CRH)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.