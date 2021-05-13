CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.31.

CRSP has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $100.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.09. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,456,000 after purchasing an additional 139,156 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after purchasing an additional 143,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 117,076 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,988,000 after buying an additional 227,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.