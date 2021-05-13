CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRSP. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.82.

Shares of CRSP stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.00. 1,875,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,106. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

