Critical Contrast: Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) versus Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Stock Yards Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $134.42 million 3.03 $35.96 million $2.33 11.35 Stock Yards Bancorp $197.55 million 5.82 $66.07 million $2.89 17.47

Stock Yards Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stock Yards Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Sierra Bancorp pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sierra Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Stock Yards Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 26.64% 11.06% 1.24% Stock Yards Bancorp 29.08% 13.88% 1.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sierra Bancorp and Stock Yards Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Stock Yards Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.79%. Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus target price of $47.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.25%. Given Stock Yards Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stock Yards Bancorp is more favorable than Sierra Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp beats Sierra Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its portfolio comprises of real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and consumer. The company was founded in November 2000 and is headquartered in Porterville, CA.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses. This segment also offers securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer. The WM&T segment provides investment management, company retirement plan management, retirement planning, trust, estate, and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 44 full service banking locations, including 33 in the Louisville metropolitan statistical area (MSA), 5 in Indianapolis MSA, and 6 in Cincinnati MSA. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

