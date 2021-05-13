Crowd Machine (CMCT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $546.00

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $143,692.89 and $546.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crowd Machine has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00087765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $556.54 or 0.01099564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00068491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00113373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00063447 BTC.

About Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Crowd Machine Coin Trading

