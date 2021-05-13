CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.26.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $189.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.44. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $1,739,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,433 shares of company stock valued at $75,768,511. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

