CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 1.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.52.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 367,433 shares of company stock worth $75,768,511 over the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $6.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.70. The stock had a trading volume of 96,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,431. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.30 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

