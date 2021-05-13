Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $178.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.49 and its 200-day moving average is $164.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 111.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,280 shares of company stock worth $680,983 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

