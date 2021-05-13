Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,000 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises 1.2% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.05. The company had a trading volume of 35,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.49 and a 200 day moving average of $164.79. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,883.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,280 shares of company stock worth $680,983 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.