Crown One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,159.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last week, Crown has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $13,159.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,096.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,269.67 or 0.02534441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.88 or 0.00638531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00069233 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001786 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,195,344 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

