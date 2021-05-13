Crowns Market Capitalization Reaches $23.43 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Crowns has a market cap of $23.43 million and $1.86 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.09 or 0.00038449 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Crowns has traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crowns

Crowns is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,810 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

