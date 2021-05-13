CryptEx Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. CryptEx has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $28,371.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for $35.29 or 0.00070503 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,021.10 or 0.99940198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00047967 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00011600 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.73 or 0.00223227 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000938 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004340 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

