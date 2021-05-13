Crypto.com Coin Achieves Market Cap of $3.99 Billion (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $3.99 billion and $76.53 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00087841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.07 or 0.01057507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00067949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00111308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

