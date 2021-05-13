Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Price Hits $0.0001

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 74.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market cap of $5,577.97 and approximately $82,613.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 89.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00086668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.84 or 0.01104980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00068149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00113197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00062747 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a coin. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

