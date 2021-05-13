CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $502,446.56

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market capitalization of $502,446.56 and $10.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.85 or 0.00639847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00082796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.53 or 0.00233117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.83 or 0.01247945 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $528.30 or 0.01056835 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @CallsFreeCalls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange . The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

