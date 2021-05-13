Cryptonovae Hits Market Capitalization of $2.05 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $250,165.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.63 or 0.00624980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00081722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00237020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.86 or 0.01089235 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $596.57 or 0.01192595 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,708,487 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

