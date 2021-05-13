Cryptopay Hits Market Cap of $5.74 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $5.74 million and $939.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Cryptopay coin can now be bought for about $0.0840 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Cryptopay Coin Profile

CPAY is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,380,369 coins. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

