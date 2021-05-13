CSFB Analysts Give Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) a C$20.00 Price Target

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) received a C$20.00 price objective from stock analysts at CSFB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IPL. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.48.

Shares of TSE IPL traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.75. The company had a trading volume of 432,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,783. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$10.71 and a 1-year high of C$18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.62 billion and a PE ratio of 19.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.13.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$624.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

