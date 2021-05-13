CTS (NYSE:CTS) Shares Up 6%

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)’s share price shot up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.62 and last traded at $33.58. 6,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 159,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get CTS alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.81 million. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CTS in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.