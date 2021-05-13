CTS (NYSE:CTS) Shares Up 6%

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)’s share price shot up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.62 and last traded at $33.58. 6,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 159,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.
The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CTS in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.
CTS Company Profile (NYSE:CTS)
CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.
