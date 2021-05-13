Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

CUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

CUE opened at $14.04 on Thursday. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.