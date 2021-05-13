Curate Trading Down 12.2% Over Last Week (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Curate coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.96 or 0.00011981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Curate has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Curate has a market capitalization of $42.65 million and $8.60 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00086799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00019097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $539.24 or 0.01084221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00067591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00112254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00062466 BTC.

About Curate

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,158,174 coins. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

