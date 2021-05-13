CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) PT Lowered to $14.00

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its target price cut by analysts at Barrington Research from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CuriosityStream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.39. 1,855,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,843. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth $4,178,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth $1,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

