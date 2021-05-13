Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Announces Earnings Results

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CRIS traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.14. 287,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,553. Curis has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $17.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 3.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Curis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

