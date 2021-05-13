Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) PT Raised to $24.00

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Curis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth $12,865,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth $11,434,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

