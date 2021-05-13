Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.27, but opened at $13.88. Curis shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 59,661 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Curis in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 3.29.

Curis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

