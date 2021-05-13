Curtis Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.4% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,432,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,709,000 after purchasing an additional 113,420 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6,629.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 51,177 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 86,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.71. 2,667,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.