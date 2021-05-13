CUTcoin Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $29.08 million and $581.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 140,587,850 coins and its circulating supply is 136,587,850 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

