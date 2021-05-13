CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,689 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 4.0% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $40,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

CVS traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.20. 18,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,997,196. The company has a market cap of $110.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $87.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

