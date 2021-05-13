CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,239 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $71.79. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $87.18. The stock has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

