CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 47,914 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $36,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 63,963 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $84.63. 63,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,997,196. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

