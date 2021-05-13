CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will post sales of $116.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $119.00 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $106.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $492.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.66 million to $496.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $556.69 million, with estimates ranging from $543.00 million to $579.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $82,474,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $54,980,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 112.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after acquiring an additional 157,694 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 495,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,081,000 after acquiring an additional 141,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $118.38 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $92.61 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,691.38 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

