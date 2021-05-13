CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Lowered to $158.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CYBR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,088. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,691.38 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.66. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $92.61 and a twelve month high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. FMR LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

