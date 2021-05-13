Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CYCC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.34. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $11.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

