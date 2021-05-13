CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.21 Million

Analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce sales of $278.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $273.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $281.20 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $256.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $68.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.44. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -261.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 4.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

