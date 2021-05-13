Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 2,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $48,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $46,780.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $39,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.23. 613,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,258. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,390,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 375,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 235,628 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 582,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,111,000 after buying an additional 374,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

