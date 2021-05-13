D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by GVO Asset Management Ltd

GVO Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,813 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 2.2% of GVO Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GVO Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.41.

DHI stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $93.21. 114,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,774. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

