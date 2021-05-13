DA Davidson Boosts Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Price Target to $20.00

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its target price raised by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LCUT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 66,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after buying an additional 45,824 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 615,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 31,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 30,068 shares during the last quarter. 36.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.